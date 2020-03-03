Five Liverpool youngsters Neil Critchley could sign for Blackpool

Blackpool have turned to Liverpool Under-23’s boss Neil Critchley as their new manager.

Here are five players he could target from the Premier League table toppers this summer for his new club-

Ben Woodburn- The Wales international was tipped for a big future in the game when he first burst onto the scene under Jurgen Klopp. He has spent this season on loan at League One side Oxford United but has struggled with injuries. Could he reunite with Critchley at Bloomfield Road for another opportunity in the next campaign?

Adam Lewis- He has been a regular for the Reds’ Under-23’s and made his first and only appearance for their first-team in the FA Cup against Shrewsbury Town last month when Critchley was stand-in manager. The left-back has played for England at Under-20 level.

Joe Hardy- The 21-year-old could be loaned out next term to the Football League for more experience. He joined Liverpool in January having played academy football for the likes of Tranmere Rovers, Manchester City and Brentford in the past.

Liam Miller- He is a Canadian international with eight caps to his name and is very familiar to Critchley. The forward has spent time on loan at Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock this season and is an option for Blackpool in the future.

Tony Gallacher- The Scottish defender was another ever-present player under the new Blackpool manager for the Reds since joining from Falkirk in 2018. He played for Liverpool’s senior side in their League Cup defeat to Aston Villa away in December.