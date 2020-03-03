Mark Bowen previews Reading’s last 16 FA Cup clash with Sheffield United

Speaking to the club’s official website, Reading boss Mark Bowen has said he will be selecting the strongest side possible for tonight’s FA Cup Fifth Round clash with Sheffield United.

Reading host high-flying Premier League side Sheffield United on Tuesday night for their FA Cup Fifth Round clash where the winner will progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

It has taken Reading two replay victories to make it to this stage, beating League One side Blackpool 2-0 away from home after an initial 2-2 draw at the Madejski Stadium and beating fellow Championship side Cardiff City 4-1 on penalties after drawing 3-3 in their Fourth Round replay, setting up a home tie against Sheffield United, who beat AFC Fylde and Millwall on their way to this stage.

Now, the two sides will face off under the floodlights tonight to fight for a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Ahead of the game, Reading boss Mark Bowen was under no illusions of the task ahead of him and his side, saying that he will be playing the strongest team he can for the game. He said:

“I’m going to play the strongest team I can. We’re playing a Premier League team here at home and I’m sure they will play the strongest team they can too.

“So as I say, we’ll count the bodies, see how Liam Moore is after his illness, see how Matt Miazga is after playing the full ninety this afternoon, and then I’ll pick the strongest team in my mind who can have a go at getting this club into the last eight.”

“We’re under no illusions about the task ahead of us. Some big-name teams might come here and maybe take their eye off the ball a little bit and think ‘It’s only Reading’. Sheffield United just don’t do that. They’ll come here and produce everything they do in Premier League games. It’ll be a really, really tough game for us. The whole country knows what Sheffield United are capable of now.

“And it’s probably the biggest game of the season for us because there is a quarter-final place at stake. It would be absolutely fantastic if we could leave here on Tuesday night knowing we were in the FA Cup quarter-final and bring some of that feel-good factor to the club.

“And why not? This club has got a little bit of history in the FA Cup of late, with a few quarter-finals and a semi-final not long ago. It is a distraction from the Championship, but it’s a nice distraction. And I’ll pick the strongest side in my mind that can go and try to win the tie.”