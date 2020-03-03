Leyton Orient battling with Aberdeen for free agent defender Tommie Hoban

Leyton Orient are keen on free agent defender Tommie Hoban, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter.

The O’s are facing competition from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen, who are trying to re-sign him after he played for them last season on loan.

Hoban, who is 26 years old, was released by Premier League outfit Watford at the end of last season and has been out with a knee injury for this campaign.

He spent the last term on loan at Aberdeen and the Dons are now eager to bring him back to Pittrodie to bolster their defensive options.

Leyton Orient are looking to give Hoban the option to stay in England. They are currently 19th in League Two with 11 games of the season left to play.

Hoban started his career as a youngster in the academy at Arsenal before switching to Watford at the age of 14. He progressed through the youth ranks with the Hornets before making his first-team debut in a Championship fixture against Preston North End in May 2011.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has since gone on to play 57 more times for Watford and has also spent time out on loan at Wealdstone and Blackburn Rovers in the past.

Hoban has recovered from his knee operation this year and is now eager to get back in the game. Will he choose a return to Scotland with Aberdeen or a more local challenge with Leyton Orient?