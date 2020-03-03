Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan criticises FA over handling of Kiko Casilla ban

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has criticised the FA for their handling of the Kiko Casilla ban and claimed they should have delivered the news of the verdict at a better time in an interview with Football Insider.

The FA revealed the verdict on Friday evening before Leeds’ game against Hull City on Saturday lunchtime and since charging the Spaniard in November, it took around four months for the inquest to take place.

“I think once again it has been pathetic by the FA,” Whelan said.

“I know there is a system they have got to go through but the timing of when they gave it out on the Friday night before a game is shocking behaviour. They could have done it on a Monday but they like to disrupt everything the day before a game. It has been poorly handled.”

“It has gone on far too long because this could have been done a month ago, month and a half ago. He could have been coming to the end of his ban but as normal the FA like to do it on the eve of a game. Really poor by the FA. It is completely unprofessional.”

The 33-year-old goalkeeper was banned for eight games and fined £60,000 for being found guilty of the racial allegations made by Charlton Athletic loanee Jonathan Leko in a match in September.

Casilla will also face education sessions on the matter following the verdict and it appears that the Yorkshire giants will not be appealing the ban handed out.

Illan Meslier replaced Casilla in goal for their game against Hull and impressed in what was his first league start as he kept a clean sheet in their 4-0 victory.