Brentford star Watkins being watched by West Ham ahead of potential summer swoop

According to a report from The Sun, Premier League side West Ham are keeping a watchful eye over Brentford star Ollie Watkins, with a potential transfer swoop being considered for the summer transfer window.

Brentford attacker Ollie Watkins was subject to continued transfer speculation over the course of the summer transfer window, with a host of Premier League sides linked with a move for the Bees’ 24-year-old hotshot.

His strong form over the course of the first half of the season saw him linked with a move away from Griffin Park but the rumours never materialised into anything serious, with Brentford’s hefty price tag successfully fending off interest from any clubs keen.

But now, reports have emerged once again claiming that West Ham are keeping a close eye on Watkins ahead of a potential swoop for the prolific forward in the summer transfer window. Watkins has starred for Thomas Frank’s side this season, scoring 22 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions, laying on three assists along the way as well.

West Ham boss David Moyes is said to be planning on bringing in some new faces in the summer transfer window should he manage to keep the club in the Premier League, with Watkins said to be one of the players he has taken a liking to.

The Hammers have already dipped into the Championship to sign Jarrod Bowen this season, so it will be interesting to see if they move to bring in another one of the second tier’s top talents to bolster their attacking options in the summer transfer window.