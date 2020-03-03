Neil Harris discusses hopes for Cardiff City’s future transfer business

Speaking to SkyBet (as cited by Wales Online), Cardiff City manager Neil Harris has said he is hopeful that he will be able to conduct his transfer business in a more smooth manner, admitting it has been “tough” in the early stages of his spell as Bluebirds boss.

In his first transfer window as Cardiff City manager, Neil Harris had to make do with three late loan signings, bringing in Albert Adomah from Nottingham Forest, Brad Smith from Bournemouth and Wolves youngster Dion Sanderson in the final days of the window.

And now, Harris has opened up on some of the early difficulties with transfers in his first window with the club, saying that the window just passed was one of his more hands-on windows as a manager. Speaking to Wales Online, he said:

“I think it’s a bit different here, because when I came in there was an overhaul of scouting network, within the club, which means we pretty much started from scratch again. So you know, I’m not going to lie, it’s been tough at the start and I’ve probably been a lot more hands-on in January than I have been in the past.”

Harris went on to outline how he hopes he can conduct transfer business with ther Bluebirds in the future, saying he hopes that their future transfer business is able to go a lot smoother than it was in the January transfer window. He added:

“How I would see the future is myself speaking to agents, I see that certainly when deals get going then I want to be in touch with the agents and speaking to them, and trying to piece together where we’re at with it.

“I think it is important they get information from me, and not just from people that work for the club. I think we’ll be a lot smoother in the future, I certainly hope we will be.”