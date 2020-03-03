‘Some day that was Daveo’ ‘Great photo boi!’ Fans & former players react to David Meyler’s Instagram post

It’s safe to say that it’s been a 2020 to forget so far for Hull City who have endured a serious slide down the Championship table. After putting together a play-off charge earlier on in the season, the Tigers now look perilously over their shoulders at the prospect of relegation to League One.

Hull’s lowly league position of 18th place is a reminder of the depression that surrounds the club, both on and off the field. The Allam’s failure to attract higher attendances despite the return of concessions, the decision to sell their prized assets in January and a subsequent drop off in performances and results in the league, particularly highlights the worrying times facing those associated with Hull City.

Whilst Hull’s current predicament is a cause for concern, David Meyler’s Instagram post featuring players from their promotion-winning campaign in the 2012/13 season has fans longing for the return of these euphoric occasions in East Yorkshire.

The post captioned ‘Great memories with even greater men!’ features stars who featured throughout their successful campaign and also plays as a reminder of the Irish contingent that Hull boasted at this time, from right to left; Robbie Brady, David Meyler, Paul McShane, James Chester and Stephen Quinn.

The specific image used by Meyler was from the final game of the season against Cardiff City, an occasion where Hull played the title winners for a spot in the Premier League and in particular, the moment McShane scored from a Brady corner to put the Tigers 2-1 ahead.

The game would end 2-2 after Hull conceded a late penalty, a result that had major ramifications elsewhere. Thousands of fans flooded onto the pitch at the KC Stadium as the match ended, but celebrations were put on ice as Watford’s game had been delayed because of a serious injury to goalkeeper Jonathan Bond.

The Hornets – who would have pipped Hull to promotion if they had bettered the Tigers’ result – were drawing 1-1 when Hull’s game finished, and knew that a goal would send them up.

But Leeds’ late strike and the proceeding full-time whistle – a full 15 minutes after Hull’s game ended, was greeted by a huge roar from the Hull fan’s who waited for their fate to be decided in the other game before celebrating a promotion.

Here are the player’s reactions to David Meyler’s post below…

Stephen Quinn (@stequinn86) “Some day that was Daveo🙌🏻🍀🧡”

Paul McShane (@pmacca15) “Great photo boi!! 🐯🍀”

A lot of fans reacted too…

(@hullcity.usa) “We’ve had some incredible times with you David🙏🏻🐯 thank you for all of them!”

(@mcwinter172) “Once a Tiger always a Tiger”

(@lynetter56) “Great days🖤🧡 great memories 😊”