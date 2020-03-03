TWO Hull City players who could be crucial to their Championship survival bid

The 19/20 season has been an emotional roller-coaster for Hull City fans who have seen their team go from play-off chasers in January, to relegation-threatened in March.

After Middlesbrough had a point snatched away from them in the dying embers of their game against Nottingham Forest last night, it means the gap between Hull and the relegation places has been cut to just three points. A situation that would have been unimaginable in early January when Jarrod Bowen’s final goal against Sheffield Wednesday put them within a point of the play-offs.

Hull now have a fight on their hands to retain their Championship status for the third season running. Grant McCann’s faltering side are without a win in their last 10 games, a run which has seen the Tigers pick up two points from a possible 30 available.

Whilst the Tigers have a three-point cushion above the dreaded dotted line, in their last 10 games, they play five sides who all sit below them in the division currently.

Here, we look at two players who will play a vital role in ensuring that Hull keep themselves above the relegation places…

Marcus Maddison

Marcus Maddison was a hit at Peterborough United under the management of Darren Ferguson after scoring 10 goals in 25 games for Posh in League One. With the announcement that Kamil Grosicki had departed for West Bromwich Albion, Grant McCann opted to make a quick swoop for Maddison as an ideal replacement for the Pole.

After formerly working under McCann, a move to Hull provided Maddison with the opportunity to test himself in the second tier, however, the enigmatic winger has only shown glimpses of his ability so far.

Under previous managers Maddison has been dismissed for his poor attitude during matches, though he has often done his talking on the pitch following this claim, grabbing 62 goals during his five-and-a-half year spell at London Road. A consistent run of form in his tenure at the Posh grabbed the attention of many Championship clubs, namely Charlton Athletic. The Addicks made a bid for his services earlier on in the window, however, Maddison’s unrealistic wage demands saw the deal fall through.

At Peterborough, United Maddison showed unrelenting qualities that fashioned himself a move to the Championship. An ability to skip past players with ease and delivering quality in the final third were often attributes that Maddison showcased at London Road.

Hull find themselves in a battle and the difference between staying up or finding themselves in one of the three places could depend on Maddison’s often questioned attitude heading into the final 10 games of the season.

George Long

Any player that finds themselves in between the sticks will have a bearing on the result of a game. However, under Hull’s current predicament it feels as though the form of George Long could decide City’s fate this season.

The 26-year-old keeper played understudy to David Marshall last season but the Scot’s departure to Wigan Athletic meant that Long claimed the number one jersey for the campaign.

Long has been so influential this season providing quality saves at crucial moments and becoming a commanding figure in the penalty area. If it wasn’t for Long’s presence then Leeds United could have scored more than four goals against the Tigers in a second-half onslaught.

According to Championship Stats, Long has made 94 saves this season which ranks him in 8th place among the other Championship keepers. Whilst his shot-stopping has earned Hull valuable points throughout the campaign, Long has been criticized for his kicking ability and a lapse in concentration gifted Brentford a goal in their 5-1 hammering of the Tigers.

Taking these factors into consideration and the rarity that Long commits a mistake, his impressive shot-stopping and recent birth into the captains role will suggest that success in avoiding relegation will boil down to Long’s consistency.