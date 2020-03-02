Ipswich Town boss Lambert admits Fleetwood a ‘must win’ fixture

Paul Lambert is a man under pressure. Ipswich began this season with an arrogance of automatic promotion assured but now sit a far cry from the top two and games against Fleetwood and Coventry are now ‘must-wins’, as reported by the East Anglian Daily Times.

I was away from football on Saturday, attending friends’ wedding (who gets married in the football season!) but I had notifications aplenty, not least when the winner went in and Ipswich lost in the 93rd minute. It was a game, by all accounts, which should have been a victory such is the lack of luck within the club at the minute.

Fleetwood are a team playing well, and, despite their manager being handed a touchline ban for tomorrow they will be no walkover. This clash is 8th versus 9th, with a three-point gap. the goal difference is even equal! Whereas, Coventry on Saturday is a 1st versus 9th clash, and Ipswich fans cannot believe that 34 games in, the gap to first is 12 points.

Two wins and Ipswich will feel they are back in the hunt, less than four points however and the family jewels will be up for sale, season ticket renewals will be binned and the funereal atmosphere that former boss Joe Royle often referred to will be fully installed in the blue seats of Portman Road.

This season should have been fun. Lambert took over in November 2018 and was more or less given the season as a free-hit to rebuild and prepare for this year. However, it has not gone to plan, injuries have played a part, bad luck too but usually over the course of a season luck evens out; it is not like we face VAR after all.

The press conferences of 2020 have featured different players mirroring each other’s soundbites: ‘We are better than this’…’We know we can play better’…’We don’t want to let the fans down’…’We are fully behind the gaffer’ etc ad nauseum. All of these are fine but with football, you can only afford so many slips or mistakes. If your manager’s win percentage is 27% or lower, you tend to point the finger in his direction.

Many blame the owner. Marcus Evans holds the debt away from the club but does not finance the transfers, who can blame him? Surely keeping the club alive is his task but how about keeping it well-fed and healthy, rather than starving and on life support.

If Paul Lambert is to right the ship he needs his crew working fully toward the goal – although goals allude the attack. With enigmatic striker James Norwood on the physio’s table, and Kayden Jackson currently suspended for stamping, injury-recovered duo Will Keane and Freddie Sears are carrying the weight into the next two games – Tyreece Simpson (18) the current back up, having signed his first pro deal today.