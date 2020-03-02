Barnsley defender Aapo Halme has no regrets about leaving Leeds United

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Barnsley defender Aapo Halme has insisted he has no regrets about leaving Leeds United to sign for the Tykes in the summer transfer window.

As part of Marcelo Bielsa’s summer shakeup at Leeds United, the Argentine moved on a number of the club’s players who he deemed as surplus to requirements, with Finnish defender Aapo Halme one of the players to find a permanent move away from Elland Road.

Halme made the switch to fellow Yorkshire side Barnsley to remain in the Championship, being brought in by then Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel. The Tykes find themselves in a relegation scrap, in which Halme has played 26 games in, featuring times across all competitions.

But, despite Barnsley’s precarious league position, Halme has insisted he has no regrets over the move, saying that he is learning more and appreciating the good times more with the difficult experiences. Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, he said:

“In the hardest times, you learn from them and appreciate the good times more. When you are doing good, you are more happy as you worked so hard to get there through the tough times.

“Every footballer wants to play week in, week out and I got the opportunity to play here and I am really happy and as a team, we have to stay in the league.

“Maybe I could have had more chances at Leeds. But then again, it is a big club and you have to be ready to play there (straightaway) as they are a club who are trying to get promoted to the Premier League. It was realistic to come here and I think that being at a massive club helped me when I came here.”