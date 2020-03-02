QPR loan hotshot Hugill not thinking of future transfer plans

Speaking to the Brent and Kilburn Times, Queens Park Rangers’ loaned in striker Jordan Hugill has said he is not letting his future transfer plans distract him from the task at hand with the R’s.

Since arriving on loan from West Ham in the summer transfer window, Jordan Hugill has been a hit with Queens Park Rangers. The striker has scored 13 goals and provided one assist in 36 appearances across all competitions for his loan club, forming a strong partnership with Nahki Wells before the Bermudan signed for Bristol City.

And, with his loan spell coming to an end at the end of the season, Hugill has said that he has not been dwelling on his future transfer plans. David Moyes – the man who previously bought Hugill at West Ham – is back at the Hammers but the striker has revealed that he does not feel the need to speak to his former club, saying Moyes has not been in touch since his return.

Speaking about any future plans he may have for the summer, Hugill said he has not been thinking about any transfer plans, saying:

“I don’t feel the need to to be honest. I think they probably know that I’m out doing my work here. I’m happy with what I’m doing here and I’m totally focused on what’s going on. Whatever happens at the end of the season or next season will happen and it’s out of my hands so I’m just doing my job which is ultimately playing well and scoring goals which I’ve been doing.

“I’ve not thought about anything to be honest. I’m kind of just taking everything a day at a time and I can’t focus too much on the future because I’ve still got a job to do here.

“The ultimate aim for me is to get QPR as far as I can so I’m not focused on anything else other than QPR at the moment.”