Leeds United star Tyler Roberts explains the pain which is ‘driving him on’ this season

Leeds United star Tyler Roberts has explained the pain which is ‘driving him on’ this season as reported by Leeds Live as he looks to help his side win promotion to the Premier League.

Roberts scored twice on Saturday as he helped the Whites to a 4-0 victory over Hull City at the KCOM Stadium and he believes that the pain of last season can help as they aim to reach the top flight for the first time since 2004.

Leeds have now won four consecutive games and have a healthy five point lead over third-placed Fulham with ten games remaining.

The 21-year-old is desperate to win promotion which he thinks would be a huge achievement for Leeds and transform the atmosphere around Elland Road.

“It’s life-changing for everyone at the club, of course,” said Roberts. “Premier League football, to bring it back to Leeds United would be an amazing achievement. We all know that but we’re all still very calm about it.”

“I think it’s an exciting few months. It’s not nervous, it’s not scary, it’s just exciting to be able to be a part of it and try and bring back Premier League football to Leeds.”

“I think obviously we’ve still got most of the same players that we had last year that have been through that upset and that pain so to be able to be in the same position this season and have the same players that have been through it already is a great bonus for us I’d say.”

The Yorkshire giants narrowly missed out on promotion in the last campaign as they lost to Derby County in the play-off semi-finals and they will be hoping they can reach the top flight come the end of the season.