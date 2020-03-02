Tony Mowbray picks out areas Blackburn Rovers will reinforce in the summer transfer window

Speaking to Lancs Live, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has said that the club will be looking to reinforce their defensive ranks in the summer transfer window.

The January transfer window has only been closed for little over a month, but Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray already knows the area he wants to bring new faces into during the summer transfer window.

At times, Rovers’ defensive ranks have been somewhat stretched, with right-back Ryan Nyambe coming in to fill in at centre-back while midfielder Elliott Bennett has been deployed as a right-back on occasion as well. And, with loaned in goalkeeper Christian Walton and centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo both returning to their parent clubs in the summer, Blackburn will need to find replacements for those two as well.

And manager Tony Mowbray is well aware of the areas that will require reinforcing in the summer, pointing out the areas that need new faces when speaking to Lancs Live. He said:

“We’ve looked at our squad and ultimately you can see what we need to do. Whatever division we’re in, wherever this season takes us we need to know what our back four is going to be next year and know what our goalkeeper is going to be next year.

“As we move forward, we have to know what our backline will be next year with Adarabioyo of course a Manchester City player.

We aren’t overly blessed with full-backs, Nyambe tucked in today and while he plays that position for his country, I think his best position is at right full-back. Bennett is Mr Versatility who can fill in and we need to look at trying to recruit a whole back four next year just to try and give some competition for our football club.

“Our goalkeeper is on loan from Brighton so we need to recruit new goalkeepers.”