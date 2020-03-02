Former Leeds United and Liverpool youngster Gomes wanted by Sheffield Wednesday

According to a report from Football Insider, Sheffield Wednesday are interested in Doncaster Rovers midfielder Madger Gomes, formerly of Leeds United and Liverpool.

Spanish midfielder Madger Gomes only made his return to English football in the summer transfer window of 2019, signing for Doncaster Rovers from La Liga outfit Alaves. But now, it has been reported that the midfielder could be on the move again, with Championship side Sheffield Wednesday said keen.

Sheffield Wednesday are seemingly started their preparations for the summer transfer window and are already being linked with some of League One’s young talents, with Oxford United loan man Nathan Holland also said to be on the radar of the Owls, as per a report from Football Insider.

Gomes has been a frequent starter in Darren Moore’s Doncaster Rovers side this season, playing in 28 games across all competitions for Donny, providing two assists in the process. The 23-year-old can play in a range of positions in the midfield, playing on either wing as well as in the middle of the park in either a deeper or more advanced role.

Gomes started his career in the youth academy with Villareal before swapping Spain for England with Premier League side Liverpool and eventually moving onto Leeds United. He spent one year with the Whites, playing twice for their senior team before signing for Alaves. Since then, Gomes has gone on to play for French side FC Sochaux, Croatian outfit NK Istra and now Doncaster Rovers.

It will be interesting to see if Sheffield Wednesday’s reported interest in Gomes develops any further before the summer transfer window, or if they wait until then to move in for the midfielder.