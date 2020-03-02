Former Newcastle United striker Michael Owen predicts outcome of West Brom FA Cup clash

Former Newcastle United striker has given his views on their FA Cup clash with West Bromwich Albion when speaking to BetVictor as they head to the Hawthorns to take on the Baggies in the fifth round of the competition.

West Brom are currently top of the Championship and are in impressive form despite a shock defeat to Wigan Athletic on Saturday and will be looking to bounce back and return to winning ways.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have struggled for goals in recent weeks and have drawn blanks against Norwich City, Burnley and Arsenal during the past month.

The Baggies have failed to get past the fifth round of the FA Cup in each of the last four seasons but won’t be overawed by the Magpies despite them being a Premier League outfit.

Newcastle needed replays against lower-league opposition in both Rochdale and Oxford United and certainly won’t be taking this game for granted.

Former Toon striker Michael Owen believes that Newcastle will be victorious over Slaven Bilic’s men and said: “Newcastle are hosted by West Brom having edged past Oxford in the 4th round, owing to a moment of magic from Allan Saint-Maximin.”

“The Baggies are riding high in the Championship and I think they’ll have the blinkers on for promotion. As a result, I can see their cup run being ended by a United side whose only chance of silverware this season is the FA Cup.”

Bilic has made no secret of the fact that the league is their priority but with the injuries Newcastle have and the impressive form of the hosts they may see this as a chance to progress in the competition and to use this as a springboard on their quest for promotion.