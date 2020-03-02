Birmingham City take former West Brom and Celtic midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu on trial

Birmingham City have taken former West Bromwich Albion and Celtic midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu on trial as reported by The Birmingham Mail.

The Congolese international was a huge fan’s favourite in his time at the Hawthorns and has most recently been plying his trade in Scotland with Celtic.

The 33-year-old has been brought in to help Birmingham City address a shortage in central midfield following the long-term injury suffered by Josh McEachran and David Davis’ departure on loan.

Mulumbu is currently a free agent following his release by Celtic and he will play for Blues in an under 23’s match against Crewe today in order to build up his fitness as he prepares for action in the Championship.

The midfielder made more than 200 appearances for West Brom in a six-year spell and his partnership with Claudio Yacob was one of the main reasons for their successful stay in the Premier League.

Renowned for his no-nonsense style of football he is a tough-tackling midfielder who had a real engine during his Albion days although he is now entering the twilight of his career.

There were rumours on transfer deadline day that he would be returning to Kilmarnock following his loan spell there from Celtic in 2019 but the move never materialised.

Mulumbu also has Premier League experience from his time at Norwich as well as having played in France for Paris St.Germain earlier in his career.

He has made 45 appearances for his national side DR Congo and will bring a wealth of experience to the Birmingham City side.