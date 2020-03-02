Three things we learnt about West Brom following 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic

West Bromwich Albion fell to a 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon as the league leaders lost their fifth game of the campaign.

Albion had been at their best in recent weeks following a midweek slump in December and January but they were sluggish from the start against the Latics and succumbed to defeat thanks to a goal from Sam Morsy.

The defeat means that the Baggies are now just one point ahead of second-placed Leeds United in the race to be champions and will be nervously looking over their shoulders once again.

Here we take a look at three things we learnt about West Brom following the encounter:

AUTOMATIC PROMOTION PLACES STILL UP FOR GRABS

A couple of weeks ago it appeared that the top two places were cemented but with West Brom dropping points at home it has allowed the chasing pack to have hope once again. Albion showed that they are capable of putting a run together and despite their obvious quality, their defensive frailties were evident. Wigan played a physical game and didn’t allow West Brom’s best players any time on the ball and this was an important part of why they won the game. Leeds United have now won their last four games and are closing in on top spot. Fulham in third place are only six points off the top with Leeds and West Brom still to play. Perhaps the automatic promotion spots are still there for the taking.

STRUGGLES AT THE HAWTHORNS CONTINUE

Away from home West Brom have been sensational and have the best away record in the division. Wins at Bristol City, Nottingham Forest, Millwall and Preston are just a number of games where they have put in outstanding performances and come away with victories in each of them. However, it is at the Hawthorns where their struggles continue. Indeed their home record is only the eighth best in the league which will be of concern to Slaven Bilic. Their less than impressive record on home soil includes shock defeats to Stoke City, Middlesbrough and Wigan Athletic and with no disrespect they are teams fighting relegation who West Brom would be expected to beat. Things have to improve at home if they want to ensure promotion this season.

SEVEN GAMES IN FEBRUARY, A STEP TOO FAR FOR SOME

Manager Slaven Bilic named an unchanged line-up for the third successive game and it appeared a step too far for many. On the whole, the defence played well apart from the goal they conceded but it was in forward areas that they struggled. Callum Robinson has been fantastic since his January move but this was easily his worst performance so far. He tried hard but failed to have any real impact on the game. Jake Livermore has been sensational in recent weeks but he too looked tired and leggy. Matheus Pereira is often the orchestrator pulling strings in attacking areas but this was probably his worst display in a West Brom shirt. Hal Robson-Kanu also failed to hold the ball up as well as he usually does. It is important to not change a winning team but in the same breath, it is also good to freshen things up with such a quick turnaround of games.