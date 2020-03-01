Leeds United not wholly committed to £32m of summer transfers – Hay

As it stands, Leeds United look poised for promotion to the Premier League after too many seasons languishing in English football’s second and third-tier competitions. Promotion would mean new players needed and two of them, Jean-Kevin Augustin and Helder Costa, are already at the club. However, Phil Hay, of The Athletic, says that the Whites aren’t wholly committed to bringing both in on deals that would cost £32 million.

The Whites are 2nd at the moment and have a five-point buffer to Fulham in 3rd but there are still 10 games left in the 2019/20 campaign and Leeds are famous for last-minute fallings apart…again. That is what scuppered a seeming shoo-in promotion last season, Leeds falling away when it mattered most that they stay strong.

Two players who have come into Elland Road this season are Helder Costa and Jean-Kevin Augustin with both commanding big-money fees to convert their temporary deals into permanent signings. Costa has been here since the beginning of the campaign and is now a fixture of the side whereas Augustin only arrived in January. What both have in common are big fees: Costa at £15million and Augustin at around the £17million mark.

However, Phil Hay says that only one of these deals is an obligation to buy and that is the one involving Costa whose loan from Wolves will convert into a permanent, £15million deal as Leeds are “100 per cent committed” to that signing.

On Augustin, Hay says that there is no direct obligation to buy, even if Leeds United do manage to gain promotion. Hay states that a lot of that will come down to the player himself. In reply to a question from Leeds fan Jonas J on an Athletic Q&A after the Hull City win, Hay states: “He’d have to be willing to sign for a deal to go through.”

On that basis alone, Leeds United are only obliged to shell out the £15 million that it would cost to convert Helder Costa’s loan deal into a permanent signing. Costa has featured in all 36 games for Leeds this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists with 26 of these bring starts. Conversely, Augustin only has 48 minutes of football for the Whites in a season-end run-in that could be shortened for him due to his hamstring injury.