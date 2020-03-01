Leeds United plan to push Augustin criticised by former England striker Phillips

Leeds United were all-in for Southampton’s Che Adams during the January transfer window in a deal that both the Whites and Adams himself wanted to be a part of. This deal didn’t materialise and the Whites brought in Jean Kevin-Augustin instead. Kevin Phillips, speaking to Football Insider, suggests that a rush to get him ‘Bielsa-fit’ might be behind the fact he’s now out injured.

Marcelo Bielsa’s style of football requires players to run and run some more, such is the high intensity that he demands his sides play at. When Agustin arrived at Elland Road he had played very little during his half-season loan from Red Bull Leipzig to French glamour club AS Monaco.

In that sense, it was obvious that he would need to be coaxed to Bielsa levels of match fitness so that he didn’t come on only to be a weak link. He missed out on playing in the first two games he was eligible for in the Millwall and Wigan matches at Elland Road.

Augustin’s total of time on the pitch for the Whites comes to 48 minutes in three appearances from the bench against Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Bristol City. However, as confirmed in a report carried on Leeds United’s official website, Bielsa confirmed that the French striker “has a muscular problem in his hamstring” and it is this ‘injury’ that has seen him miss the recent victories over Middlesbrough and Hull City after being an unused substitute in the 1-0 home win over Reading.

Speaking to Football Insider’s Dylan Childs, England striker Kevin Phillips thinks that the desire to get him up to speed for a rapidly diminishing Championship campaign might have something to do with the issue with his hamstring. Commenting on this, Phillips says: “When he has come in he has looked lively and I thought he would get a start but he has picked up an injury. There was [sic]reports he came to the club unfit so maybe they have pushed him a bit and it has backfired.”

Leeds face M62 rivals Huddersfield Town on Saturday next at Elland Road before travelling to Wales to face Cardiff City. It is unclear at this moment whether Augustin will be in contention for a place in the matchday squad for either of those games, although featuring against the Bluebirds in Wales might be a more realistic target for him to aim towards.