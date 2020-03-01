Leeds United fans react to club tweet of Roberts goal – Hay says best of season

After a triplet of binary 1-0 wins against Bristol City, Reading and Middlesbrough, Leeds United stepped up their football from analogue to glorious digital in a 4-0 defeat of local rivals Hull City.

What made it sweeter for Leeds United fans was that not only did it happen on Hull’s turf of the KCOM but it came after the Tigers had trolled the FA decision to ban Whites stopper Kiko Casilla for eight games. It was a tweet of calamitously mistimed intention and scope that was savagely rounded on by Leeds United fans.

Many were saying that the tweet, plus the Casilla decision, effectively amounted to ‘team talk sorted’ for Marcelo Bielsa. The game itself, aside from moments in the first-half where Hull dug in and attempted to play themselves out of trouble, was all Leeds United, Indeed, the 4-0 final scoreline flattered the Tigers insofar as Leeds United could/should have scored more.

The Whites twice hit the woodwork and Hull City had stopper George Long to thank for a string of saves that kept the scoreline to a somewhat fortuitous four, rather than have it bracketed and capitalised for the Vidiprinter as Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post suggested could easily have happened.

Aside from Luke Ayling’s opener in the 5th minute, Leeds’ other three goals were pretty impressive with none more so being impressive than United’s third of the afternoon scored by Tyler Roberts. It was good enough for The Atletic’s Phil Hay to tweet that is was the goal of the season.

It’s been the buzz of Leeds United Twitter and the club got in on the action with the following tweet of it, expressing disbelief as to how to begin to put words to describe it.

😍 How do you even start to describe this goal? pic.twitter.com/ClQSVV2NdX — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 1, 2020

An invitation like that from the club was never going to be passed up by Whites fans who flooded the comments with their descriptions of just how good a goal it was. Here are a few of the fans’ ways of describing Tyler Roberts’ goal against Hull City.

Club asks and Leeds United fans respond to describe Roberts goal

Devasting, quick and precise and this is what we can do when we don’t think and let our ability overcome our fear. If we play instinctive, decisive football we will do anyone in this league with ease — Mr Popular (@Russlufc) March 1, 2020

…and he’s almost on the end of the brilliance he started. @dallas_stuart .. you’ve been inspirational for a long time now 👏🏽👏🏽 👏🏽 💙💛💙 — Smokin Joe (@smokinjofraser) March 1, 2020

I’m not a leeds fan or anything (my dad is so i still watch them ) ever since bielsa came in , wow just wow i’ve never seen anything like it — William Busst (@BusstWilliam) March 1, 2020

Proper filth 😍😍 — Graham Waterworth (@gwaterworth73) March 1, 2020