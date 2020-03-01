Scott Parker delivers verdict on Fulham’s 2-0 win over Preston

Speaking to the club’s official website, Fulham boss Scott Parker has said that his side grew into the game in their 2-0 win over Preston North End on Saturday afternoon.

Fulham stayed within five points of 2nd place Leeds United with a 2-0 win over fellow promotion hopefuls Preston North End on Saturday afternoon.

The two sides went into the break at half-time with nothing to separate them but a David Nugent own goal just before the hour mark put the home side in the lead. Fulham had the better of the possession throughout the game and registered 15 shots compared to Preston’s eight and managed to double their lead late on.

Aboubakar Kamara came off the bench to make it 2-0 for Fulham deep into added time, securing all three points for Scott Parker’s side to keep within five points of the top two.

After the gamer, Parker spoke to the club’s official website to reflect on the tie, saying:

“I think in the first 20 minutes we had to weather a bit of a storm. Preston had a day extra in their recovery having played Tuesday night and I felt they put pressure on us. I thought they had the better of it but the longer the half went on, we grew into the game.

“We cut through them at times. At half time and coming into the second half I always thought the first goal would be crucial, which is a typical Championship game. We managed to get that and after the goal we were in the ascendency. The put some bodies up there and went more direct. Again, I thought we defended our own box very well.”

Parker went on to praise the impact of Aboubakar Kamara and Cyrus Christie, who both came off the bench and impacted the game.

“He [Aboubakar Kamara] might have felt a bit hard done by not starting today,” he added.

“He’s done well off the bench with two assists. He came on and could have easily looked at me and said: ‘told you so’. He has a real character about him and has come on leaps and bounds. He’ll keep knocking on the door.

“Cyrus Christie, who hasn’t been around for a few games, was exceptional. I don’t expect anything less from him, he takes disappointment on the chin and as a motivation to work. He knows sulking gets him further away from the team. He deserves his moment today.”