A general view of the stadium during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Brighton and Hove Albion at Portman Road, Ipswich, England on 27 September 2016.
Featured

Ipswich Town fans react to away day loss at Blackpool

It was a long trip north-west for Ipswich Town as they swapped one side of the country for the other in their trip to the seaside to take on Blackpool. They returned to Suffolk beaten by a late Tangerines winner.

Before the game, Ipswich would have been looking to push closer to the play-off picture which, after their loss at Bloomfield Road, is effectively six points away with goal difference taken into account. It was also a defeat which left Town with just four points from the last 15 available to them.

The Seasiders were put in front on 26 minutes with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall drilling home after neat approach work allowed him with a shot on goal. That was the highlight of a somewhat stop-start first-half where endeavour was more in abundance than chances.

However, the game opened up in the second-half and Town’s Freddie Sears (54′) scored a deserved equaliser, getting across his marker to tuck away a Will Keane pull-back. This brought Ipswich back into it and they pushed for a winner with Blackpool stopper, Chris Maxwell, pulling off saves from both Keane and Alan Judge.

With a point looking secured for the Tractor Boys, Blackpool pushed at the death and snatched victory from the jaws of what looked like a certain draw. Breaking away on a counter-attack, Joe Nuttall timed his run to perfection to glance home a header (90+3) from a crossed ball by Liam Feeney.

Blackpool’s 2-1 win saw them end the day in 13th place on 44 points, eight behind the beaten Ipswich Town. It was a result that has had Ipswich fans commenting on social media. Here are some of the things that have been said in the aftermath of their loss to Blackpool.

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert on Blackpool loss

Ipswich Town fans comments after bitter Blackpool loss

