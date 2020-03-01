Ipswich Town fans react to away day loss at Blackpool

It was a long trip north-west for Ipswich Town as they swapped one side of the country for the other in their trip to the seaside to take on Blackpool. They returned to Suffolk beaten by a late Tangerines winner.

Before the game, Ipswich would have been looking to push closer to the play-off picture which, after their loss at Bloomfield Road, is effectively six points away with goal difference taken into account. It was also a defeat which left Town with just four points from the last 15 available to them.

The Seasiders were put in front on 26 minutes with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall drilling home after neat approach work allowed him with a shot on goal. That was the highlight of a somewhat stop-start first-half where endeavour was more in abundance than chances.

However, the game opened up in the second-half and Town’s Freddie Sears (54′) scored a deserved equaliser, getting across his marker to tuck away a Will Keane pull-back. This brought Ipswich back into it and they pushed for a winner with Blackpool stopper, Chris Maxwell, pulling off saves from both Keane and Alan Judge.

With a point looking secured for the Tractor Boys, Blackpool pushed at the death and snatched victory from the jaws of what looked like a certain draw. Breaking away on a counter-attack, Joe Nuttall timed his run to perfection to glance home a header (90+3) from a crossed ball by Liam Feeney.

Blackpool’s 2-1 win saw them end the day in 13th place on 44 points, eight behind the beaten Ipswich Town. It was a result that has had Ipswich fans commenting on social media. Here are some of the things that have been said in the aftermath of their loss to Blackpool.

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert on Blackpool loss

🎥 Paul Lambert spoke to iFollow Ipswich following today’s Blackpool defeat. #itfc pic.twitter.com/4QJSO7nu2m — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) February 29, 2020

Ipswich Town fans comments after bitter Blackpool loss

Please just walk lambert, give us some sort of hope that we can still go up. You have failed, worse than hurst. Time to go. Evans wake up, if you are a businessman you will act now, unless you want 9k fans in the ground next season — Ryan Martin (@rjmartinITFC) February 29, 2020

Can we leave Lambert in Blackpool please? — Zac (@zacitfc) February 29, 2020

Its relegation form — Alan Dobson (@amadobson) February 29, 2020

If it wasn’t already, season is definitely over now — James Simpson (@Simpsonitfc) February 29, 2020

4 WINS IN 23. Still think we’ll have enough to stay up next year… #itfc — ITFC 👤 (@_____ITFC) February 29, 2020

Our season over! Shame so promising at the start, everyone from top to bottom of this club should be ashamed — Tom (@ThomasC1987) February 29, 2020