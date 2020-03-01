Philip Cocu reacts as Derby County pick up rare away win vs Sheffield Wednesday

Speaking to the club’s official website, Derby County boss Philip Cocu has said that his side were “a pleasure to watch” after their impressive first-half display dismantled Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Owls 3-1 at Hillsborough.

Derby County picked up only their third away win of the Championship season against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon, coming out of the blocks flying to secure a 3-1 win over Garry Monk’s side.

The Rams were 3-0 up with just 30 minutes on the clock, with Tam Lawrence netting twice on seven minutes and 24 minutes before young star Jason Knight added a third with just half an hour gone. They went into the break comfortably ahead, much to the dismay of the home support.

Derby were unable to add a fourth in the second half but despite a goal from Josh Windass with just over 15 minutes remaining, Cocu’s side cruised home to take all three points back to Pride Park.

After the game, Cocu spoke to the club’s official website, delivering his verdict on the game. The Dutchman said that his side were a pleasure to watch in the opening 45 minutes, saying that he hopes his side can put in similar performances whether or not they are playing home or away. He said:

“I think we started well, on the front foot and tried to press them. The lads did great, scored good goals and it was a pleasure to watch in that first half.

“We controlled the game and built up from the behind very well. They couldn’t press us and we always found the free player in midfield so it was a pleasure to watch. We knew in the second half they would want a reaction if the home team goes down 3-0, so we had to put up a fight and I had to adapt tactically.

“In the end it was about getting the win today and I think because of the first half we got it. The way we played in the first half is the way we want to play home or away.”

Cocu went on to thank the supporters who made the journey up to Hillsborough to support his side, adding that he was pleased to be able to repay their faith with a win on the road.

“We have to thank the fans because big numbers showed up to support us,” he added.

“They know it hasn’t been easy for us a times away from home, but I am extremely happy we could give them a good win in this game.”