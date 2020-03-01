Leeds United’s two-goal super-sub Roberts reacts to 4-0 mauling of Hull City

Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts has delivered his verdict on the Whites’ 4-0 win over Hull City, saying to the club’s official website that he is happy to have made a goalscoring return to action.

Leeds United comprehensively beat Hull City on Saturday afternoon, defeating Grant McCann’s side 4-0 to take them to four wins in a row, maintaining their five-point gap to 3rd place Fulham.

Leeds dominated the game but it was the second half where they well and truly took control of the tie after Luke Ayling’s early goal had sent them into the half-time break in the lead. Just after the restart, Pablo Hernandez doubled the Whites’ advantage before the introduction of Tyler Roberts with just over 20 minutes remaining.

Roberts found the back of the net with 81 minutes on the clock with Mateusz Klich the provider and the Polish midfielder was the provider once again as Roberts headed home in impressive fashion to add his second and secure a comfortable 4-0 win for Leeds United.

After the game, Roberts spoke to the club’s official website to discuss the performance, saying he was happy to have come back to help Marcelo Bielsa’s side secure all three points after missing out on the action in the last four games. He said:

“We went out there and played our football. In the first half we could have been a bit better, but we picked it up in the second half, got the early goal again and it went on and on from there.

“It was obviously a good afternoon for me, but I am just happy to come back and contribute to the team and celebrating in front of the fans was amazing.

“The boys have been fantastic in winning games and spirits are really high right now. Our last few results have been one-nil and that is solid from us that we have not conceded. We’ve stayed strong and got the wins and shown the character to hold on for it. Saturday was a different result and I think that shows the flexibility and class that we have in the team.”