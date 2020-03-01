PREVIEW: Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest

Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest meet at The Riverside Stadium on Monday evening with both clubs desperate to collect three points for very different reasons.

An eight-match winless run has seen Boro slide back into the relegation zone while visitors Nottingham Forest need three points from their trip to Teesside to strengthen their promotion hopes with the club searching for a long-awaited return to the English Premier League.

Middlesbrough go into the match having lost all of their last three matches. Under-fire boss Jonathan Woodgate will continue to be without Daniel Ayala, Dael Fry and Patrick Roberts for the match while defender George Friend and forward Ashley Fletcher are struggling with hamstring injuries and could be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Nottingham Forest have stuttered of late, winning just one of their last four in the Sky Bet Championship. The Reds boss Sabri Lamouchi is unable to call upon injured trio Samba Sow, Tendayi Darikwa and Nuno da Costa but Sammy Ameobi and Lewis Grabban could feature.

Middlesbrough have a poor recent record against Nottingham Forest with the club having failed to beat The Tricky Trees in their last three attempts. The pair drew 1-1 in their last meeting at The City Ground in December.

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 7.45pm and will be screened live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.