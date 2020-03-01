Lee Bowyer takes “full responsibility” for Charlton Athletic’s 4-0 loss to Huddersfield – post-match reaction

Speaking to the club’s official website, Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has said he takes full responsibility for the Addicks’ heavy 4-0 loss to relegation rivals Huddersfield Town.

Saturday’s game against Huddersfield Town provided Charlton Athletic with a perfect chance to boost their hopes of survival by picking up three important points while condemning relegation rivals to defeat. However, it was the Terriers who pounced to secure an important win, and they did so in impressive fashion.

Former Charlton man Karlan Grant put Huddersfield ahead heading into the break and they only strengthened their grip on the three points as the game went on. Steve Mounie scored a second with 15 minutes left before Grant netted his second and Huddersfield’s third, with a stunner from Juninho Bacuna securing all three points in added time, winning 4-0.

After the game, Bowyer quickly moved to take responsibility for the defeat, saying his side were “too soft” and “too passive”. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“It was not good enough. The first half was bad, it was poor. I take full responsibility for it. I picked the team, I picked players that I thought would do better playing the diamond and it didn’t work. We were too soft, too passive.

“In the second half we changed it and I thought we were better, we created and got into some good areas but just the quality at the end wasn’t there. We should have at least scored to level up before they got the second. I was disappointed as their second one was handball and that knocked the stuffing out of us really.”

The defeat leaves Charlton in 20th place, only two points away from safety with 36 games played. As for Huddersfield, they rise to 17th place and are now five points clear from the drop, with the battle to stay in the Championship heating up.