Leeds United fans comment on Harrison performance – a snip at £8m?

At times Jack Harrison was chastised by some segments of Leeds United supporters, the ones who are ready to piggyback on any negativity and criticise players and hold them to blame for all ills. They called into question his ability and also whether he was worth a place in the starting XI. they aren’t criticising as loudly recently.

Yesterday Harrison continued to show just how silky-smooth a player he is for the Whites and ran Hull City ragged in a display that further unravelled their threadbare nature and capabilities. His touches (as seen below) were often exquisite and his close control something to marvel over – it’s as if he has the ball glued to his toes at times.

23-year-old Manchester City winger Harrison is in his second season-long loan at Elland Road and is displaying the sort of form which might leave the Whites in no doubt as to whether to take up the option they hold on him. That option, should they wish to take it up, is said to be in the £8million range and it is an option that is looking of value right now.

So far this campaign, and there are still 10 games left in it, Harrison has already caught the eye on numerous occasions as well as weighing in with five goals and six assists. This follows a debut season with the West Yorkshire side which saw him notch up four goals and three assists in 39 appearances. He’s been an ever-present for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this season, his displays of late highlighting why this is.

It is these displays that have many Leeds United fans clamouring to praise him and urge the club to exercise that purchase option. Here is how some of these fans are commenting at present.

Leeds United fans comment on Jack Harrison after the latest glowing performance

£8m for Harrison is looking like a bargain of the century at the moment! 🙌🏼#LUFC — LS11 – Leeds United Fan TV Channel (@LS11LUFC) February 29, 2020

Love this player, can never understand why some Leeds fans don’t rate him. Easiest £8m Leeds should spend. Loads to come from him. #mot #lufc — Phil Thompson (@Notthescousegit) March 1, 2020

Harrison skills remind me so much of Eddie Gray down the wing. Do we have the option to buy him? — Julian Axon (@JulesAxon) March 1, 2020

#LUFC brilliant today to a man. Harrison was my Man of the Match, utterly unplayable and deserved a goal, Roberts lethal off the bench and a clean sheet for Meslier. Everyone else keeps producing another level when it matters. Keep fighting, we’ve got this. — Tim Kinnear-Smith (@timmsy_ks) March 1, 2020

Lots of plaudits today, for me, Jack Harrison was absolutely excellent. #lufc — AP (@1988AMP) February 29, 2020

@Harrison_Jack11 different class today!! Best game in a Leeds shirt so far in my opinion and a massive 3 points!🔥💛💙#Lufc #leedsunited #MOT #ALAW — Jordan Newby (@jnewby95) February 29, 2020

Jack Harrison has the best first touch I have seen in professional football #lufc #mot — Harry Holt (@HarryHolt000) February 29, 2020

Harrison was excellent aswell today, really hope we sign him up. — LUFC💙💛 (@joshuamoody7) February 29, 2020