Leeds United fans comment on Harrison performance – a snip at £8m?

Leeds United midfielder Jack Harrison (22), on loan from Manchester City, during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at the KCOM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull, England on 2 October 2018.

At times Jack Harrison was chastised by some segments of Leeds United supporters, the ones who are ready to piggyback on any negativity and criticise players and hold them to blame for all ills. They called into question his ability and also whether he was worth a place in the starting XI. they aren’t criticising as loudly recently.

Yesterday Harrison continued to show just how silky-smooth a player he is for the Whites and ran Hull City ragged in a display that further unravelled their threadbare nature and capabilities. His touches (as seen below) were often exquisite and his close control something to marvel over – it’s as if he has the ball glued to his toes at times.

23-year-old Manchester City winger Harrison is in his second season-long loan at Elland Road and is displaying the sort of form which might leave the Whites in no doubt as to whether to take up the option they hold on him. That option, should they wish to take it up, is said to be in the £8million range and it is an option that is looking of value right now.

So far this campaign, and there are still 10 games left in it, Harrison has already caught the eye on numerous occasions as well as weighing in with five goals and six assists. This follows a debut season with the West Yorkshire side which saw him notch up four goals and three assists in 39 appearances. He’s been an ever-present for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this season, his displays of late highlighting why this is.

It is these displays that have many Leeds United fans clamouring to praise him and urge the club to exercise that purchase option. Here is how some of these fans are commenting at present.

Leeds United fans comment on Jack Harrison after the latest glowing performance

