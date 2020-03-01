“Weren’t good enough”- Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk reflects on Derby County defeat

Sheffield Wednesday’s poor form has continued after their 3-1 defeat to Derby County yesterday.

Goals from Tom Lawrence (x2) and Jason Knight meant the Rams left Hillsborough with all three points after a comfortable afternoon. Josh Windass pulled a goal back for the Owls on 74 minutes but the game was already gone.

Wednesday were looking to build on their dramatic win in mid-week over Charlton Athletic on home soil but found themselves three down after half an hour. They have won just once in their last eight games and have slipped to 12th in the league, eight points off the Play-Offs.

Derby have levelled on points with Garry Monk’s side and are behind them on goal difference now.

Monk may be feeling the pressure at the moment and spoke to the Owls’ official club website after the game: “We’re going from one extreme to another at the moment. You could say the first goal was unfortunate with the deflection but we compounded that with two individual errors.”

“You can’t gift goals in any division never mind the Championship. You will get punished and we did. Alright, we were a lot better in the second and were the better side but all the damage was done in the first half, we gave ourselves a mountain to climb and we couldn’t overcome it.”









He added: “We weren’t good enough, it’s as simple as that. These players train well, show the right attitude, but they are not producing the goods on the day.”

Sheffield Wednesday will be eager to make amends next time out against Brentford at Griffin Park.