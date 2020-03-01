Leeds United commentator Whelan blasts timing of Casilla investigations as “madness”

Kiko Casilla was a player on tenterhooks after being accused, then charged of addressing Charlton’s on-loan striker Jonathan Leko and allegedly using racially-charged terms in what he said. That was back in late-September and it took until Friday evening just gone for the FA to publish their verdict on matters – something Noel Whelan says is “madness.”

It was a verdict that found Casilla guilty on the basis of probability and it was a verdict that Leeds United ‘acknowledged’ which indicates that they don’t necessarily agree with it. The upshot of the FA decision is an eight-game ban for Casilla and a £60,000 fine with the added stipulation that he must undergo ‘face-to-face education’.

Casilla’s ban couldn’t have come at a more important time for the Whites with only a couple of handfuls of games left in a 2019/20 campaign where they are pushing for promotion. The Whites sit in 2nd place and they have a five-point buffer to Fulham in 3rd. The former Real Madrid stopper’s ban was immediate, meaning that his first missed game was the 4-0 demolition of Hull City yesterday.

French youngster Ilhan Meslier stepped into Casilla’s boots and deputised between the sticks for the Champions League winner, the 19-year-old performing well on his Championship debut. However, the circumstances behind this, the lengthy timeframe of the decision is something that has rankled former Whites striker Whelan – a man known to be forthright in his opinions.

Speaking on the lengthy delay leading to the FA decision, Whelan was typically blunt: “It’s madness, it really is. Especially now, when you come to this stage of the season, it’s come at a really bad time because he has improved, he has made some good saves in the past three games.”

Whelan continued by saying of Casilla: “He’s looked a little bit like himself and it’s a big blow that the ban comes now. I don’t think it will be too damaging but it’s not going to be ideal.”

It isn’t ideal but Leeds United just have to gird their loins, pick themselves up and get on with it. It is thought that they will not be appealing the decision, instead, they will be toughing it out and going with Meslier as temporary first-choice what with the youngster being a player who not only fits Bielsa’s archetype of a keeper but one who is also highly rated at the club.