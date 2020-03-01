Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet wants Scott Hogan on permanent deal from Aston Villa

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has shown his desire to permanently sign Scott Hogan from Aston Villa this summer, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

The striker has been on fire for the Blues since his loan switch from their Midlands rivals in January, scoring six goals in seven games.

Hogan, who is 27 years old, still has a year left on his contract at Villa Park when his loan at St. Andrew’s expires. However, he has fallen out of favour with the Premier League side who have also loaned him out to Sheffield United and Stoke City previously.

His time at Villa has been scarred by injuries but he is starting to rekindle the form he had at Brentford a few years ago with the Blues. The forward scored 21 goals in 36 appearances for the Bees before leaving in January 2017.

Hogan has found his feet again at Birmingham and Clotet has said he wants to sign him, as per Birmingham Live: “I was always very clear (to the board) he was a player for us. I always focused on what he did at Brentford and I was very happy when the club managed to bring him in. I think if he is with us next season it is very positive for everyone.”

“We are very happy with him, it is a very symbiotic relationship with him, he is using us, we are using him. He feels very good here. We said in the beginning we wanted that Scott from Brentford and slowly we are having him.”

Next up for Birmingham is a home fixture against Reading and with Hogan in red-hot form, they stand every chance of gaining another result.