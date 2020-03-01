Hull City loan youngster Ahmed Salam to Gainsborough Trinity

Gainsborough Trinity have signed Hull City’s Ahmed Salam on loan, as announced by their official club website.

The midfielder made his debut for the Northern Premier League side yesterday in their 4-1 home defeat to top of the table South Shields.

Salam, who is 19 years old, has linked up with Trinity manager and ex-Hull midfielder Curtis Woodhouse at the Gainsborough Martin & Co Arena.

The promising youngster is highly-rated by the Tigers and has been a regular for their Under-23’s side this season. He is being tipped for a big future at the KCOM Stadium but has been allowed to leave on loan to gain some first-team experience.

Salam joined Hull from Leeds United before rising up through the youth ranks in East Yorkshire. He is yet to make a senior appearance for the Championship side.

Hull have a number of young players out on loan in the lower leagues at the moment such as Will Mannion at Kidderminster Harriers, Lewis Ritson at Blyth Spartans and Ben Sheaf and Jacob Greaves at Cheltenham Town.

Gainsborough are currently 16th in the league and are seven points above the relegation zone so will be hoping Salam can help them secure survival between now and the end of the season.

The Tigers’ future in the second tier is in doubt with them being winless in their last 10 games. Salam could be a player for their fans to watch out for in the future, especially if they are to be relegated.