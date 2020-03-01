Leeds United fans good news after Hay comments on Bielsa future

There is no doubt whatsoever that the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United has sparked life into a sleeping giant. Proof of that is simply by comparing what you are seeing now to what went before. He’s said to be a man in demand, something that Phil Hay addressed in his Q&A session on The Athletic after yesterday’s game at Hull.

This season, with just 10 games left to play, the Whites sit the most handily placed that they have been for promotion for many a campaign and that includes last season’s ‘fall at the penultimate hurdle’ campaign. Even then, Leeds were a different beast under Bielsa, a beast that had shaken off the cloak of mediocrity that it wore previously.

In truth, Bielsa’s impact was almost immediate as he overhauled a side playing insipid, disappointing football under the likes of Thomas Christiansen and Paul Heckingbottom into a slick outfit that was able to tear good sides apart with ease and aplomb. Bielsa did that with essentially the core of the previous side he was left with and he has improved on that this season.

United sit in 2nd place in the Sky Bet Championship table, five clear of Fulham in 3rd and trailing leaders West Brom by just a single point. Bielsa’s charges are fresh from a 4-0 hammering of Hull City in what was another dominant performance that highlighted the effect that Bielsa has had/is still having on Leeds United and their style of play.

Yet, hidden in the shadows are rumours that other, more illustrious sides are waiting in the wings and readying themselves to nip in and snatch up the legendary Argentinian coach who is seen as a luminary to many of the world’s leading coaches and managers. Manchester United were mentioned in whispers and the latest rumour said to be doing the rounds is a link to Real Betis.

Responding on ‘The Athletic’ to Leeds United fan Jack H, Hay was very clear on the subject of the ‘Bielsa to Betis’ rumours. In response to the question, Hay emphatically said: “I’ll write about this on Monday. He won’t be going to Betis if Leeds go up. He’ll be staying here.”

Those words from Hay, that affirmation should be enough to settle any doubts that nervous Leeds United fans might have had regarding the immediate future of Marcelo Bielsa, the man who has revived their side’s fortunes and dusted down the feathers of the phoenix, readying it to rise from the ashes.