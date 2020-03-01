The 72
The Kcom Stadium before during the Premier League match between Hull City and Watford at the KCOM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull, England on 22 April 2017. Photo by Craig Zadoroznyj.
Championship

Hull City fans react to their 4-0 defeat to Leeds United

Hull City continue to slide towards the relegation zone after their 4-0 defeat to Leeds United at the KCOM Stadium yesterday.

Goals from Luke Ayling, Pablo Hernandez and Tyler Roberts (x2) succumbed the Tigers to an eight defeat in 10 games in the Championship.

Grant McCann’s side were two points off the Play-Offs on 1st January after their 1-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, however, fast forward to now and they have accumulated just two points since then and slipped to 18th in the league.

Selling Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki in January and their failure to replace them adequately has really come back to bite the Tigers. They are in real trouble now and are just four points above the drop zone.

Many Hull fans are wondering where the next win is going to come from and they will have to put some performances together in the last 10 games of the season if they are to avoid dropping into League One.

The problems at the club ultimately lie with the owners, the Allams, though some supporters may start to point the finger at McCann too.

Hull need to pick up some points and fast after their home humiliation to Leeds. This is how their fans reacted to the game:

