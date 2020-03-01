Hull City fans react to their 4-0 defeat to Leeds United

Hull City continue to slide towards the relegation zone after their 4-0 defeat to Leeds United at the KCOM Stadium yesterday.

Goals from Luke Ayling, Pablo Hernandez and Tyler Roberts (x2) succumbed the Tigers to an eight defeat in 10 games in the Championship.

Grant McCann’s side were two points off the Play-Offs on 1st January after their 1-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, however, fast forward to now and they have accumulated just two points since then and slipped to 18th in the league.

Selling Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki in January and their failure to replace them adequately has really come back to bite the Tigers. They are in real trouble now and are just four points above the drop zone.

Many Hull fans are wondering where the next win is going to come from and they will have to put some performances together in the last 10 games of the season if they are to avoid dropping into League One.

The problems at the club ultimately lie with the owners, the Allams, though some supporters may start to point the finger at McCann too.

Hull need to pick up some points and fast after their home humiliation to Leeds. This is how their fans reacted to the game:

The Allams tenure at #hcafc is a perfect example of how to kill a golden goose. They had it all, stadium full of fans, great players and manager, Premier League football, but their ego was bigger than all that. Morons #AllamsOut — Rob Wilson (@HullCityRob) February 29, 2020

We can sack McCann but what difference is it going to make? The players are weak, the owners are extremely fucking weak, the full club from top to bottom is a complete embarrassment! I’m ashamed to be a #hcafc fan right now and that hurts. — Lee Scott (@LeeScott92) February 29, 2020

Stating the obvious here but when you’re as poor going forward as we are you need to be solid and hard to beat, but we are an absolute shambles at the back too. We have no organisation, no plan, no clue. #hcafc — Chris Wilson (@willo1904) February 29, 2020

The problems at #hcafc go far beyond McCann and his players but that’s not to say he is exempt from blame for the position they find themselves in – things like dodgy subs and heads dropping are very much in his remit Sorry to say it’s time for a change while there’s still hope — Dan Kemp (@1_DanKemp) February 29, 2020

I do not see where a goal is coming from we are toothless in attack – sieve like in defence and have no creativity in midfield – I see not one jot of optimism or reason to suggest we will get another win this season – you can not do the championship on the cheap !!! #hcafc — Andy White (@andywhite58) February 29, 2020

Our problem while mainly is the Allams, another issue is when we get into the box, no one seems to want to put it in the net. Always being passed about or shooting at the wrong time #hcafc — Rob Middleton (@RMiddo96) February 29, 2020

Feel a bit for Grant McCann. We have lost our full front line and back 4. A couple of months back we could beat anyone in the league we now look like a league 1 side! #hcafc — jonathan crossland (@questy30) February 29, 2020

I've noticed the ones who dont blame Allams haven't tweeted about the match or state of our club. The club is broken n rotten to the core. Lge 1 is calling and it all comes down to the Allams.Thought they said they would leave the club in a better state than they found it? #hcafc — Craig (@24goody) February 29, 2020