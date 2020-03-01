Grant McCann reacts to Hull City’s heavy defeat to Leeds United

Hull City’s winless run has stretched to 10 games after their 4-0 defeat to Leeds United.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side left East Yorkshire with all three points after a comfortable afternoon. Luke Ayling, Pablo Hernandez and two goals from Tyler Roberts have helped boost the Whites’ promotion push.

Hull have not won since New Years Day and have now lost eight of their last 10 matches in the Championship, slipping to 18th in the league.

The Tigers are just four points above the relegation zone and are nervously looking over their shoulder with 10 games left to play of the season.

Their boss Grant McCann was left to endure another painful afternoon and spoke after the game to their official club website: “The early goal in the first half knocked us but we came back and rallied a little bit and, apart from the shot that hit the bar from them, there was very little in it during the first half. We wanted to try and get amongst them and we were but we didn’t test their goalkeeper enough. We had some good opportunities in and around their box but lost the ball too easily.”









“The goal after half time knocked our confidence again and Leeds were good after that. Our legs and energy seemed to stall after that second goal. When you’re in the kind of run that we’re in at the moment it can knock you. You look at the first goal and it’s a shot that deflects in, we then have a shot that deflects straight into the goalkeeper’s hands.”

He added: “We maybe need to be more streetwise. At the moment we’re going in for tackles and the opposition are rolling out of them. That’s the way it’s going for us at the minute but we’ll keep working to try and turn it around.”

Next up for Hull is a trip to fellow strugglers Stoke City in what is a crucial clash at the Bet365 Stadium.