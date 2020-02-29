Leeds United fans comment after Ayling gestures caught on camera

Today saw Leeds United shake off the time of three consecutive 1-0 victories by breaking out into a glorious 4-0 battering of a despondent Hull City outfit.

It was a game where Tigers boss Grant McCann’s pre-match warning came true that a listless Hull side would get a hammering if they showed the same lack of composure as they did in the 1-0 loss to fellow strugglers Barnsley.

Those words turned out to be very prescient indeed as Marcelo Bielsa’s rampant Leeds outfit overcame a scrappy first-half display to turn on the works in a fluid display of flowing football over the second 45 minutes. Three goals and countless attacks put the Tigers to the sword and it was only the woodwork and the many excellent saves by George Long that kept the score respectable.

There had been much needle ahead of the game with Hull City’s Twitter team ramping that up a notch by tweeting out a reminder, late Friday evening, that the match was dedicated to Kick It Out – an organisation tackling racism and discrimination in football.

That tweet came just after United had heard that Kiko Casilla had been banned for eight games after the case against him for referring to Jonathan Leko using racial terms was found to have happened, albeit on the balance of probability.

Anyway, with feelings running high beforehand, with Leeds fans being escorted out of the home sections of the ground to the away end and after a bitter defeat, this little contretemps between Kevin Stuart and Luke Ayling was the cherry on top.

As the players walked off at the end, something is said between the two to which Ayling reacts wit ha ‘We are up here, you are down there’ gesticulation. An incensed Stewart walks angrily towards Ayling before being pulled away by Stuart Dallas.

This clip has definitely roused the interest of Leeds United fans, many who have taken to the comments. Here are some of what they have said.

