Former Leeds United striker Whelan “hard to keep defending” Bamford after another blank show

Strikers work in the currency of goals – it is simplicity itself. Don’t score the goals and you are simply seen as not doing the job that many expect of you. Yes, there’s all the other things that are expected such as holding up the ball, but it all comes down to goals. That’s why former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan admits he’s frustrated by the form of Patrick Bamford.

Bamford plays the lone striker role in Marcelo Bielsa’s 4-1-4-1 preferred formation and it the Whites leading scorer this season with 12 goals so far as well as weighing in with two assists. However, today’s blank show against Hull City, in which he was substituted on 67 minutes, was the seventh game in succession where the former Chelsea and Middlesbrough striker hasn’t gotten on the scoresheet.

It is such a no-return that Leeds United fans have been calling, pleading for him to be pulled from the frontline and for someone, anyone else to be given the chance to start up top for the Whites. Jean-Kevin Augustin was brought in on loan for this purpose, yet he’s out with a hamstring twinge at the moment. However, Tyler Roberts took his opportunity today with a late brace to complete Leeds’ 4-0 demolition of Hull City.

However, this septet of consecutive blanks from Bamford has led to Noel Whelan asking how long the defence of Bamford can continue. Commenting on this in an interview with Football Insider, Whelan says of Bamford’s finishing: “It’s hard to keep defending him, he does great work outside the box, bringing others into play but when you get chances like that you’ve got to bury them.”

Whelan admits that Bamford is doing all those team things that will please Bielsa but is woefully off form in front of goal. Arrowing in on this, Whelan comments: “That’s the side of the game that he’s not doing it. It’s the hardest job in the world, putting the ball in the back of the net and scoring goals, but these aren’t difficult chances.”

Leeds United face Huddersfield Town, their local rivals from just along the M62, next up and you’d get low odds that Bamford would be dropped to the bench. However, like Noel Whelan, you have to wonder how long this loyalty to Bamford will last.