Sheffield Wednesday fans comment as Owls plucked off by Derby County

Make no bones about it, do not hide from but Sheffield Wednesday are in a rut of bad form that only looks to be getting deeper and deeper.

Entering into today’s game against fellow mid-table side Derby County, the Owls were coming off the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Charlton Athletic but had been winless in their previous four games to that. That sequence involved a 3-0 loss to Reading and a 1-0 reverse against bottom side Luton Town.

This afternoon’s encounter at home to a Derby side around them in regard to table position should have been a tightly-contested affair…should have been. Except, well, it wasn’t. The Rams were in control for pretty much the whole game and essentially left Owls fans plucked off.

Home side Wednesday were 3-0 down within the opening half-hour of the game thanks to a brace of goals from Tom Lawrence (7′ and 24′) and youngster Josh Knight (30′). From a side so highly placed in the running at the start of the campaign, their fall from grace has been alarming and it is a fall that hasn’t been lost on their fans.

When teams are in a rut, fans tend to have a siege mentality and dig in behind their players as they attempt to drag them out of the furrows that bad form ploughs. Yet, as the lack of form continues, the criticism tends to rise and fingers are pointed. More often than not, the pointing of these fingers apportions blame to either players or management with both receiving pelters.

That’s been the case on Twitter this afternoon. Put politely, it hasn’t been a pretty set of comments from Sheffield Wednesday fans. here are some of the more printable of what they have been saying.

Sheffield Wednesday fans comment as Owls are Rams raided by Derby County

3rd at Christmas, and now this? Doesn’t add up. Personally, a few things for me at fault, Monks tactics, and the players being inconsistent with effort and performance, for me overhaul of the squad needed, possibly a new manager, but problem of who do we get? #SWFC — Katie Markham (@TheThinker90) February 29, 2020

No manager would fix this squad. Comments about how Bruce would of sorted it but monk had a good start just the same. Players get a few games in and cba. — Adam Hawksworth (@AHawksworth1) February 29, 2020

Another loss and teams at the bottom picking up points, get lost Wednesday. #swfc — Dan Smith (@dan_N_smith) February 29, 2020

lees should be banished to the reserves #swfc — . (@jsxswfc) February 29, 2020

8pts from the last 39pts available. That is absolutely terrible! #swfc — Russ (@RussAmos333) February 29, 2020

Chansiri sell up and move on your making #swfc Embarrassing at a club and #Monk Resign — Mike The Owl (Chansiri Out) (@OldMikeBasset) February 29, 2020

First time I’ve ever left a #swfc at half time #monkout @swfc what is the cut off for Season ticket refunds ? — 🦉wawaws6🦉 (@swfcwawaws6) February 29, 2020

Everybody coming out now saying, these players need to go, how do you get rid of Westwood Rhodes Hutchinson Bannan Reach Fletcher Forestieri all taking home at least a disgusting 25k+ A WEEK if not more, you have to take your hat off to them theyre not daft it’s easy money #SWFC — StevieBOwls (@SWFcStevieBrown) February 29, 2020

First time ive heard a team get boo’d coming out for 2nd half #swfc — richard (@__rjm) February 29, 2020