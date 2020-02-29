The 72
The 72
Sheffield Wednesday fans sing during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield Utd at Hillsborough, Sheffield, England on 24 September 2017. Photo by Phil Duncan.
Championship

Sheffield Wednesday fans comment as Owls plucked off by Derby County

By on 0 Comments
Sheffield Wednesday fans sing during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield Utd at Hillsborough, Sheffield, England on 24 September 2017. Photo by Phil Duncan.

Make no bones about it, do not hide from but Sheffield Wednesday are in a rut of bad form that only looks to be getting deeper and deeper.

Entering into today’s game against fellow mid-table side Derby County, the Owls were coming off the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Charlton Athletic but had been winless in their previous four games to that. That sequence involved a 3-0 loss to Reading and a 1-0 reverse against bottom side Luton Town.

This afternoon’s encounter at home to a Derby side around them in regard to table position should have been a tightly-contested affair…should have been. Except, well, it wasn’t. The Rams were in control for pretty much the whole game and essentially left Owls fans plucked off.

Home side Wednesday were 3-0 down within the opening half-hour of the game thanks to a brace of goals from Tom Lawrence (7′ and 24′) and youngster Josh Knight (30′). From a side so highly placed in the running at the start of the campaign, their fall from grace has been alarming and it is a fall that hasn’t been lost on their fans.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Middlesbrough's Jonny Howson says it's 'no shock' his side are flirting with relegation

When teams are in a rut, fans tend to have a siege mentality and dig in behind their players as they attempt to drag them out of the furrows that bad form ploughs. Yet, as the lack of form continues, the criticism tends to rise and fingers are pointed. More often than not, the pointing of these fingers apportions blame to either players or management with both receiving pelters.

That’s been the case on Twitter this afternoon. Put politely, it hasn’t been a pretty set of comments from Sheffield Wednesday fans. here are some of the more printable of what they have been saying.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Former Leeds United midfielder Michael Brown has praised the performance of Stuart Dallas
Sheffield Wednesday fans comment as Owls are Rams raided by Derby County

About Author

My usually loud cynicism has turned to quiet optimism with the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. I'm a father to three loud children; two fully-grown and one eight-year-old who thinks he is. My main job is in teaching but I find it cathartic to write about football when the opportunity arises. I mostly write about Leeds United but turn my hand to other clubs.

Related Posts