A blue flare is let off by the Leeds fans after Patrick Bamford (9) of Leeds United scored a goal to give a 0-1 lead to the away team during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate, Bristol, England on 9 March 2019.
Championship

Leeds United fans respond in tit-for-tat Twitter trolling after 4-0 victory

It was always going to be hard for Hull City to beat Leeds United today, any home advantage being negated by having a host of first-teamers absent through injury. Then add in the fact Leeds were pushing hard for promotion in 2nd place and Hull were battling relegation and it’s a whole different kettle of fish.

An early goal, deflected as it was, from Luke Ayling after four minutes didn’t bode well for the Tigers and that early warning turned out to be true with the Whites going on to hit a further three goals in a dominant second-half performance that underlined the beauty of BielsaBall.

There was a bit of needle from the home side’s Twitter account last night just after the announcement of the eight-game ban for Kiko Casilla when the Tigers media posted the following:

It was a post which drew a savage response from Leeds United fans at the time, many of who were angry at not only the allusions to the Casilla case but the bigger picture of racism being dragged into the arena and belittled.

However, and not to be outdone, Leeds United’s media team shot back with the following broadside after the end of the game and Leeds’ convincing victory:

There was little doubt at all that Leeds fans were going to be all over this tweet like a hungry man on a bag of chips and that proved to be the case. Call it payback, call it whatever you like but Leeds fans definitely were in the mood to comment. Below are some of the many things that Whites fans had to say.

Leeds United fans comment on club retort to Hull City mocking tweet

