Leeds United fans react to team news – includes surprise Pirlo addition

Leeds United fans already knew of one change for the Whites in today’s game against Hull City at the KCOM with Ilhan Meslier stepping in for the now-banned Kiko Casilla. However, they wouldn’t have been expecting the return of Kalvin Phillips after his recent knock on the calf.

He’s magic, you know…Kalvin Phillips is the Yorkshire Pirlo. That’s a summary of the chant that rings out from the terraces as the Wortley-born lad effortlessly goes through his paces at the base of the Leeds United midfield. His return from a three-game, red-card ban kickstarted Leeds’ recent good form and, whilst they beat Middlesbrough, he was missed.

Leeds United team news vs Hull City

📋 Two changes for #LUFC against Hull today, as Illan Meslier makes his first league start, whilst Kalvin Phillips returns to the Starting XI — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 29, 2020

Meslier’s start for the Whites, his first in the Championship, comes after a sparkling debut in the FA Cup against Arsenal. He’s definitely caught the eye for the Under-23s and his step up from the bench also sees January signing Elia Caprile slot into the first-team for the first time.

The big surprise is the inclusion of the influential figure of Kalvin Phillips on the bench, obviously having recovered after his knock to the calf sustained against Reading. His inclusion means that Ben White drops back to his more comfortable centre-back role which shifts Gaetano Berardi back to the bench.

Leeds United arrival at the KCOM

👏 The lads arrive at the KCOM! pic.twitter.com/KD3ESOUg14 — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 29, 2020

Leeds United fans comment on the line-up vs Hull

Social media, since the FA released the news of Kiko Casilla’s eight-game ban, has been a minefield of opinion and one where many mines have exploded. Most of it isn’t for the eyes of the more tender reader, so today’s line-up versus Hull City gives fans a more-than-welcome distraction from ideas of FA corruption and anti-Leeds bias.

Here are some of the comments from fans after the team news was released and ahead of kick-off.

Bloody love Berra. Does brilliant against Boro, back on the bench. Never moans and is true Leeds #lufc — J a c k k (@Jack_Webb95) February 29, 2020

GET IIIINNN. The team we all want. Announce the tigers getting mauled — Brandon Yates (@Brandon7Yates) February 29, 2020

Good starting line up!! I hope @Patrick_Bamford bags a goal he deserves to!! @MeslierIllan good luck mate do us Leeds fans all proud! — OWEN MCCALL (@owen_mccall) February 29, 2020