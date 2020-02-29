Port Vale manager John Askey provides contract update for defender Nathan Smith

Port Vale will have to wait and see if Nathan Smith signs a new contract with the club, as per a report by StokeOnTrent Live.

The key defender’s contract at Vale Park expires at the end of the season and he has the opportunity to weigh up his options this summer.

Smith, who is 23 years old, is a product of the Vale academy and has become a key player for them since making his first-team debut in August 2016. He has made just under 200 appearances, chipping in with 10 goals along the way.

The Stafforshire-born defender also had loan spells at Stafford Rangers and Torquay United as a youngster.

Port Vale are currently 8th in League Two and are outside the Play-Offs by goal difference. Smith has played a key role this season but his future at the club remains up in the air.

Their boss John Askey has said, as per StokeOnTrent Live: “We’ll just keep speaking to Nathan and his agent. We can’t do any more than we have done, so it is up to Nathan now and what he wants to do.”

“At the moment he is happy, he has been playing well and I think he has improved as a player since I have been here. Hopefully he will stay because he is at the right age and, if we want to progress as a football club, we need players like Nathan.”

Vale take on Scunthorpe United at home today and can climb into the top six if results go their way.