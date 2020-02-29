Bristol Rovers in ongoing contract talks with first-team players

Bristol Rovers have one eye on next season as they address contract talks with first-team players, as per a report by Bristol Live.

The Pirates are in ongoing negotiations with senior players whose deals expire at the end of the season, including Rollin Menayese. They are also looking to hand contracts to youth players as well after tying up promising striker Kieran Phillips on a new deal earlier this week.

Their boss, Ben Garner, joined the club in December after Graham Couglan left for Mansfield Town and will be looking to put his own stamp on the League One side.

Bristol Rovers currently sit in mid-table and will be in the third tier again next season, with plans already underway for an improved campaign next time around.

Garner, who has coached at Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion in the past, has talked about contract talks with players, as per Bristol Live: “They’re ongoing. If there’s anything to announce then we will, and Kieran (Phillips) signed his professional contract earlier this week, which we’re delighted with. There are one or two younger ones we’re looking to get tied up on deals as well, so there are ongoing negotiations at the moment.”









“We’re planning ahead and looking forward to next season, and we’re trying to get those done as quickly as we can.”

The Gas finished 17th in the last campaign and are set for another season without threatening to climb up into the top half. However, with the right preparation and signings they could be a force to be reckoned with next term.