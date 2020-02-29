Oxford United boss Karl Robinson did not want to leave despite “flattering” Blackpool approach

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson wants to draw the line on speculation of him leaving, as per the Banbury Cake.

The U’s have dealt with the offer by League One rivals Blackpool and are now focusing on the rest of the season. Their manager has reiterated the fact he has no intention of leaving anytime soon.

Robinson has admitted that the offer from the Tangerines was “very flattering” but he has unfinished business at Oxford. They are currently 8th in the league and a point outside the Play-Offs with 13 games left to play of the season.

Blackpool, on the other hand, sit in 14th after a slide down the table and are in the hunt for a new permanent manager to replace Simon Grayson. David Dunn is in caretaker charge.

Robinson was on their radar but they will have to look elsewhere with the ex-MK Dons and Charlton Athletic boss saying, as per the Banbury Cake: “I’m not going to waste any more time explaining things, other than to spell out one last time that we have dealt with a very flattering approach from Blackpool, the board don’t want me to go and I don’t want to leave.”









“So let’s put all our energy in to winning another important game today against Southend.”

Today presents a big opportunity for Oxford to close in on the top six against lowly Southend and having put links of him going to Blackpool to bed, Robinson will have his sights set on promotion to the Championship.