Doncaster Rovers set to address expiring contracts

Doncaster Rovers will address expiring contracts in preparation for next season, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

The League One side already have one eye on the next campaign despite still having 14 games left to play this term. They are currently 11th in the league and seven points off the Play-Offs.

Darren Moore has had a steady first season in charge at the Keepmoat Stadium. He replaced Grant McCann in the dugout last summer having previously been at West Bromwich Albion.

He does not want Donny’s season to fizzle out and has insisted that they are still targeting the top six. However, Moore has admitted plans are already underway for the summer, as per the Doncaster Free Press: “Now we’re heading into the final quarter and where the team currently is at the moment, I’m looking to just maximise everything for this season. That has always been the focus.”









“But I’ve also got to lift my head because there are contracts coming up at the end of the season. We’ve got to look to sort those. Pre-season needs sorting because all the clubs are looking to get venues booked. Agents and advisors are coming on the phone now to let me know which clientele are available.”

He added: “Whether I like it or not I have to look towards next season and over the next week or two, I’ll be doing that.”

Doncaster take on 4th place Wycombe Wanderers at home today and will be looking to close the gap on the Play-Offs.