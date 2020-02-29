The 72
Championship

Hull City want to cause “upset” against Leeds United

Hull City boss Grant McCann has said his side will be looking to cause an upset against Leeds United today.

The Tigers are in dire form and have not won in the league since New Years Day, which is nine games without a win. This has seen them drop from 8th in the league to 17th and four points above the relegation zone.

Hull lost 1-0 to Barnsley at home last time out and their fans are worrying about dropping into League One.

Leeds travel to the KCOM Stadium eager to boost their promotion hopes and go into the game as strong favourites.

Hull are looking to prove the doubters wrong this afternoon and climb away from danger. McCann has said, as per their official club website: “There is a lot of negativity coming from the outside looking in and there are two choices with where we are at the minute – you either fold and shy away from it or you stand up and be brave and be counted.”

“These players will stand up and be counted. What we’ve done over the last couple of days is clear minds. We know where we are, we’re not burying our heads in the sand, but we won’t accept it. We’ll stay focussed and stay away from the negativity.”

He added: “Nobody outside of here is giving us a chance in this game today, and rightly so because we haven’t won in nine games, but we’ve caused some upsets this season and we’ll look to do that again.”

It is a tall order for Hull to stop Leeds today and all signs are pointing towards an away win, but McCann and the Tigers will be looking to cause a shock.

