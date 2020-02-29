Leeds United commentator Whelan left frustrated at Poveda impact

When all is said and done, Leeds United didn’t have a guts-n-glory approach to the January transfer window. Instead, they favoured a more measured approach that saw them bring in three players: Elia Caprile, Jean-Kevin Augustin and Ian Poveda. It is the form of the latter that has left Noel Whelan with a sense of frustration.

Whilst it was the landing of Augustin that stole the bulk of the headlines, the RB Leipzig striker joining on a half-season loan deal, many saw Poveda’s arrival from Manchester City as being one where he would step into the Leeds side and do so quickly. Indeed, Marcelo Bielsa was reported to have said that Poveda needed little acclimatisation with regard to being ready for the bustle of Championship football.

✍️ #LUFC are delighted to announce the signing of @IancarloP from Premier League side Manchester City — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 24, 2020

Poveda had been on the books of Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal as a youngster as well as a spell at Barcelona between 2012-2014. He was at Brentford for a single season (2015/16) before his move to the Etihad and Manchester City at the beginning of July 2016. Last season, Poveda featured for Manchester City in six Premier League 2 games (one goal/two assists) and four UEFA Youth League games (two goals) as well as in the EFL Trophy victory over Shrewsbury.

The young winger arrived at Elland Road as a like-for-like replacement for Jack Clarke, the former Whites youngster who was recalled from Leeds by new club Spurs after a half-season loan where he struggled to break into Marcelo Bielsa’s plans. However, things haven’t gone to plan for Poveda which has left Whelan more than a little frustrated at the lack of impact he’s had since his arrival at Elland Road.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan feels that there has been a negligible impact from Poveda and this has left him somewhat flummoxed. When asked why he thought that Poveda wasn’t featuring (after making the bench for his first two possible games) Whelan said: “I have absolutely no idea. He was in the squad when he signed, now he’s back out of it.”

After acknowledging that Poveda is a player signed with the future in mind, Whelan goes on to say: “we’ve hardly seen anything of Poveda, he’s hardly got on the field. He’s one that looked really good when he’s coming in but has he strengthened the side? Not really.”

Leeds United travel to Hull City today to take on the Tigers without Kiko Casilla who received an immediate eight-game ban after having the FA case for addressing Jonathan Leko using racial terms found against him. United will be looking to bounce back by recording their fourth successive win to keep the pressure on West Brom at the top and that five-point buffer between themselves and the chasing playoff pack.