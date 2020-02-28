The 72
Championship

Leeds United fans react angrily to Hay tweet as FA Casilla decision comes through

Leeds United goalkeeper Francisco Casilla (13) during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 1 October 2019.

It has dragged on since late September when Leeds United lost 1-0 to Charlton at The Valley. It was this game that resulted in a complaint from Jonathan Leko that Whites stopper Kiko Casilla had racially targetted him during the game. In news coming from the FA, as confirmed by the club’s website, Casilla has been found at fault and receives an eight-game ban.

That eight-game ban, two longer than the minimum six-game ban that the offence carried, will see the former Real Madrid stopper out of the first-team picture until the visit of Barnsley to Elland Road on April 18. In the meantime, it means that the talented and rated French youngster Ilhan Meslier will get a chance to step up and make a statement of intent.

Meslier has tasted first-team action before for Leeds, taking over between the sticks for the Whites in the FA Cup Third Round game against Arsenal at The Emirates. It was a game in which the young French stopper acquitted himself well and received many plaudits from those observing.

Now, with Casilla’s ban and enforced two-month-or-so absence, the youngster gets another chance to leave a more sustained impression imprinted on the minds of United fans. He will be asked to play a big part in maintaining Leeds’ charge towards promotion as they look to build on the five-point cushion between themselves and the chasing pack starting with the game at Hull City tomorrow.

Whites fans have begun to react to the news across social media with Twitter becoming something of a battleground at the moment. Many fans are responding angrily to the news, none more so than on the thread stemming from Phil Hay’s announcement of the news (below):

It is news that has Leeds United fans spitting feathers. here are some of the more printable responses.

Leeds United fans react angrily after Kiko Casill ban confirmed

