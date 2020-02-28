Leeds United fans react angrily to Hay tweet as FA Casilla decision comes through

It has dragged on since late September when Leeds United lost 1-0 to Charlton at The Valley. It was this game that resulted in a complaint from Jonathan Leko that Whites stopper Kiko Casilla had racially targetted him during the game. In news coming from the FA, as confirmed by the club’s website, Casilla has been found at fault and receives an eight-game ban.

That eight-game ban, two longer than the minimum six-game ban that the offence carried, will see the former Real Madrid stopper out of the first-team picture until the visit of Barnsley to Elland Road on April 18. In the meantime, it means that the talented and rated French youngster Ilhan Meslier will get a chance to step up and make a statement of intent.

Meslier has tasted first-team action before for Leeds, taking over between the sticks for the Whites in the FA Cup Third Round game against Arsenal at The Emirates. It was a game in which the young French stopper acquitted himself well and received many plaudits from those observing.

Now, with Casilla’s ban and enforced two-month-or-so absence, the youngster gets another chance to leave a more sustained impression imprinted on the minds of United fans. He will be asked to play a big part in maintaining Leeds’ charge towards promotion as they look to build on the five-point cushion between themselves and the chasing pack starting with the game at Hull City tomorrow.

Whites fans have begun to react to the news across social media with Twitter becoming something of a battleground at the moment. Many fans are responding angrily to the news, none more so than on the thread stemming from Phil Hay’s announcement of the news (below):

The FA has found the charge of racism against Kiko Casilla proven. He receives an eight-game ban, beginning immediately. Suspended for tomorrow’s game at Hull. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) February 28, 2020

It is news that has Leeds United fans spitting feathers. here are some of the more printable responses.

Leeds United fans react angrily after Kiko Casill ban confirmed

Absolute joke!!! — Debbie (@DebbieFishman08) February 28, 2020

8 games…longest punishment ofits kind so far…surprise — L33D5 4 3V3R 💛💙🤍 (@LeedsUnUnited) February 28, 2020

Is that the maximum, Phil? And has 8 games been dished out before for same charge? — Andy McVeigh (@pantsdanny) February 28, 2020

Eight games? Why’s he got more than Forestieri got? For something they can’t actually prove ffs. — 💙💛 Cartay ¡Carajo! 💙💛 (@JayCartay) February 28, 2020

we will “take our venom” as #bielsa once famously said. The lads will be on a mission tomorrow to win it for #casilla. #lufc fans will be singing his name. waiting for the awful pundits to start on Leeds again, over the top as per — UKCloudPro (@ukcloudpro) February 28, 2020

Totally agree . 24 hours before we play , absolute disgrace . That’s do this Leeds . Mot — Richard Bradley (@BradleyR1919) February 28, 2020

Imagine a murder trial and the only evidence was “ he probably did it ? Stinks — steve marsham (@stevemarsham) February 28, 2020

Because it’s Leeds and the FA/EFL are corrupt when it comes to us — Steven Dodgson (@haribododgson) February 28, 2020