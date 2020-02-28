Leeds United legend Eddie Gray ‘confident’ his former side can win promotion to the Premier League

Leeds United legend Eddie Gray is confident that his former side can win promotion to the Premier League this season but has predicted a nervy end to the season as reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Whites have a favourable run-in with them only having to face Fulham as one of the teams in and around the play-off places and with six of their final 11 games at home, Gray thinks this will also be an important factor.

Gray is a huge fan of manager Marcelo Bielsa and the work he has done since arriving at Elland Road. “Marcelo Bielsa and his team have done extremely well.”

“It looks good but I just hope it happens and I think before the end of the season there will be a few fingernails getting bitten.”

“We’ve got a lot of games that we will be expected to win and it will be difficult. It’s a funny league the Championship.”

“I still get nervous watching the games. But I think the players will have learned from last season, they are more experienced, they know what they have got to do now.”

“There’s 11 games left, six of them are at home against a lot of sides that are below us in the league but I don’t know if I should say that or not because last season Wigan beat us and that was the start of the downward trend for the football club.”

“But I am pretty confident this season with the squad that is there and the way they are playing football that they are good enough to go up.”

Leeds have built up a five-point cushion over third-placed Fulham and are still well on course to achieve their aim of promotion to the top flight for the first time since 2004.