Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Ahmed Hegazi deserves to retain West Brom place

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has said that West Bromwich Albion defender Ahmed Hegazi deserves to retain his place in the side in an interview with Football Insider.

Hegazi has replaced Kyle Bartley for the last two games which have included two impressive victories over Bristol City and Preston North End.

Manager Slaven Bilic opted for the Egyptian over Bartley with the latter having made a couple of high-profile errors in recent weeks including a handball which led to a penalty against Reading.

With West Brom having kept clean sheets in both of the games in which Hegazi has featured, Whelan believes his impressive partnership alongside Semi Ajayi means he should keep his place in the starting XI.

When asked if Bartley faces a challenge to win back his place, he said: “Oh yeah, absolutely. When a player comes in and puts in a decent performance, he demands that next game.”

“I don’t think Kyle Bartley will be starting the next game, I’d be very surprised, I think Bilic will have seen the performance and reaction from the players and that is exactly what a manager wants to see.”

“I think he’ll keep the faith in him and give him another go, keep that position and keep Bartley on the bench.”

Bartley had been pretty much an ever-present for Slaven Bilic in the league and had only missed two league games before recently being dropped to the substitutes bench but with Hegazi impressing, it appears the former Swansea City man may have to bide his time for another chance.