Leeds United’s Mateusz Klich confirms what Middlesbrough’s Jonny Howson said to him after 1-0 win

Replying to a fans question on his official Twitter page, Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich confirmed Middlesbrough’s Jonny Howson’s message to him after their 1-0 win on Wednesday.

Klich scored the only goal of the game, with the Leeds winner coming in first-half stoppage time.

After the final whistle, Middlesbrough midfielder and former-Leeds favourite Jonny Howson spoke to Klich, and the Whites goalscorer has revealed exactly what the Boro man said to him.

When asked “co Ci powiedzial Howson?” which translates to ‘What did Howson tell you?’, Klich replied: ‘Get it done’.

Get it done. — Mateusz Klich (@Cli5hy) February 27, 2020

Howson grew up in Morley on the outskirts of Leeds, and came through the club’s famous academy system at Elland Road in 2006. He made over 200 appearances for his boyhood club, before moving on to Norwich City in 2012.

He made the switch to Middlesbrough in 2017, and has played over 100 times for Boro since arriving two years ago.

But his affiliation with Leeds is clear, and the message of ‘get it done’ shows Howson is rooting for Leeds to achieve promotion back up to the Premier League after 16 years outside of the top tier.

Leeds sit in second place, five points clear of third and just four points off first-placed West Bromwich Albion. Marcelo Bielsa’s team face Hull City in Saturday’s early kick-off where they will be hoping to put pressure on the league leaders.

Elsewhere, Jonny Howson’s Middlesbrough see fourth-placed Nottingham Forest visit the Riverside, where Leeds will be hoping Boro can reduce the pressure on the top two with a win at home.