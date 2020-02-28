Millwall forward Bennett thrilled after making first start for the club

Speaking to the club’s official website, Millwall’s January signing Mason Bennett has said it was a great feeling to make his full debut for the Lions in their 0-0 draw with Birmingham City on Wednesday night.

Millwall brought in Derby County forward Mason Bennett in on loan during the January transfer window to bolster their attacking options, but injuries have prevented him from being as involved in Gary Rowett’s plans as much as he would have liked to b.

However, Bennett made his debut for the club last weekend, coming off the bench in their defeat to Wigan Athletic. And on Wednesday night, the Derby County loanee made his full debut for the club, starting in their goalless draw against Birmingham City.

Now, Bennett has spoken to the club’s official website about how it felt to make his full debut for Millwall, saying:

“It’s been a few weeks since I signed at the club. I was just getting little niggles and I was just delighted to get on the pitch, the fans were great and I got a great response from them.

“The lads have been great, the staff have been great and it was nice to get out there. I feel sharp, I felt sharp in training for the past couple of weeks. I’m just trying to transform that onto the pitch, help the team get three points and climb up the table.

“We’ve got some great team cohesion, everyone sticks together, there’s a great team spirit which I thrive off and I love it.”